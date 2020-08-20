Watch: (G)I-DLE Takes 5th Win For “DUMDi DUMDi” On “M Countdown”; Performances By ITZY, Hyolyn, DreamCatcher, And More

(G)I-DLE received one other trophy for “DUMDi DUMDi”!

On the August 20 episode of “M Countdown,” the songs within the working for first place had been (G)I-DLE’s “DUMDi DUMDi” and TREASURE’s “BOY.” (G)I-DLE took first with a complete rating of 8,521 to TREASURE’s 4,322.

Watch their efficiency and win under!

Performers on this week’s episode additionally included DreamCatcher, MCND, ONEUS, ITZY, Hyolyn, DONGKIZ, Rothy, Rocket Punch, LUCY, Park Moonchi, SATURDAY, ONF, 1TEAM, IDIOTAPE, ENOi, Cherry Bullet, and VICTON’s Han Seung Woo.

LUCY – “Jogging”

ENOi – “W.A.Y (The place Are You)”

SATURDAY – “D.B.D.B.DIB”

DONGKIZ – “Lovely”

1TEAM – “ULLAELI KKOLLAELI”

Rocket Punch – “Juicy”

MCND – “nanana”

Park Moonchi – “We’re Cool”

Cherry Bullet – “Aloha Oe”

DreamCatcher – “BOCA”

IDIOTAPE – “Too Outdated to Die Younger”

ONF – “Sukhumvit Swimming”

ONEUS – “To Be or To not Be”

Rothy – “Ocean View (Acoustic Ver.)”

Han Seung Woo – “Sacrifice”

Hyolyn – “9LIVES”

Hyolyn – “Say My Title”

ITZY – “Not Shy”

Congratulations to (G)I-DLE!