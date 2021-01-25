General News

Watch: (G)I-DLE Takes 5th Win For “HWAA” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By TVXQ’s Yunho, CRAVITY, Cherry Bullet, And More

January 25, 2021
1 Min Read

Congratulations to (G)I-DLE for successful first place with “HWAA” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star” and third place went to Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep.”

Watch the winner announcement beneath!

This week’s performers are VICTON, (G)I-DLE, AB6IX, MCND, ONEUS, TVXQ’s Yunho, Yubin, Jang Han Byul, Jeong Sewoon, Cherry Bullet, CRAVITY, TREASURE, T1419, and HYNN.

Take a look at this week’s performances!

(G)I-DLE – “HWAA”

TVXQ’s Yunho – “Thank U”

TVXQ’s Yunho – “Loco (Home Social gathering)”

CRAVITY – “My Flip”

CRAVITY – “Mammoth”

AB6IX – “Keep Younger”

VICTON – “What I Stated”

Yubin – “Fragrance”

TREASURE – “INTRO” + “MY TREASURE”

Jeong Sewoon – “Within the Darkish”

Cherry Bullet – “Love So Candy”

Cherry Bullet – “Comply with Me”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

ONEUS – “No Diggity”

ONEUS – “Intro: Satan Is Within the Element”

MCND – “Crush”

HYNN – “With and With out You”

Jang Han Byul – “Used to This”

