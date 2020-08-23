Watch: (G)I-DLE Takes 6th Win For “DUMDi DUMDi” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By ITZY, DreamCatcher, ONEUS, And More

Congratulations to (G)I-DLE for profitable first place with “DUMDi DUMDi” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was Jessi’s “NUNU NANA,” and third place went to Park Jin Younger and Sunmi‘s “When We Disco.”

Watch the winner announcement, encore, and (G)I-DLE’s efficiency beneath:

This week’s performers are LUCY, SATURDAY, ENOi, Rocket Punch, TREASURE, DONGKIZ, Kim Yeon Ja, MCND, Courageous Ladies, 1TEAM, Cherry Bullet, ONEUS, ONF, (G)I-DLE, DreamCatcher, VICTON’s Han Seung Woo, ITZY, and Jessi.

Take a look at the performances beneath!

