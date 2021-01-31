General News

Watch: (G)I-DLE Takes 8th Win For “HWAA” On “Music Core”; Performances By TVXQ’s Yunho, iKON’s Bobby, HyunA, And More

January 31, 2021
1 Min Read

On the January 30 episode of “Music Core,” BTS’s “Life Goes On,” (G)I-DLE’s “HWAA,” and KyungSeo’s “Shiny Star” have been candidates for first place. (G)I-DLE took house the win with 7,454 votes, making this their eighth win for “HWAA.”

This week’s performers embody TVXQ’s Yunho, HyunA, iKON’S Bobby, Dreamcatcher, Golden Youngster, (G)I-DLE, VICTON, TREASURE, AB6IX, ONEUS, Cherry Bullet, MCND, CRAVITY, E’LAST, T1419, and Ahn Sung Joon.

Try this week’s performances beneath!

Ahn Sung Joon – “Masks”

E’LAST – “Harmful”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

MCND – “Crush”

Cherry Bullet – “Love So Candy”

ONEUS – “No Diggity”

CRAVITY – “My Flip”

TREASURE – “My Treasure”

Dreamcatcher – “Odd Eye”

AB6IX – “Keep Younger”

Golden Youngster – “Cool Cool” and “Burn It”

(G)I-DLE – “HWAA”

VICTON – “What I Stated”

Bobby – “DeViL” and “U MAD”

HyunA – “I’m Not Cool”

Yunho – “Eeny Meeny”

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.