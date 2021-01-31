Watch: (G)I-DLE Takes 8th Win For “HWAA” On “Music Core”; Performances By TVXQ’s Yunho, iKON’s Bobby, HyunA, And More

On the January 30 episode of “Music Core,” BTS’s “Life Goes On,” (G)I-DLE’s “HWAA,” and KyungSeo’s “Shiny Star” have been candidates for first place. (G)I-DLE took house the win with 7,454 votes, making this their eighth win for “HWAA.”
This week’s performers embody TVXQ’s Yunho, HyunA, iKON’S Bobby, Dreamcatcher, Golden Youngster, (G)I-DLE, VICTON, TREASURE, AB6IX, ONEUS, Cherry Bullet, MCND, CRAVITY, E’LAST, T1419, and Ahn Sung Joon.
Try this week’s performances beneath!
Ahn Sung Joon – “Masks”
E’LAST – “Harmful”
T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”
MCND – “Crush”
Cherry Bullet – “Love So Candy”
ONEUS – “No Diggity”
CRAVITY – “My Flip”
TREASURE – “My Treasure”
Dreamcatcher – “Odd Eye”
AB6IX – “Keep Younger”
Golden Youngster – “Cool Cool” and “Burn It”
(G)I-DLE – “HWAA”
VICTON – “What I Stated”
Bobby – “DeViL” and “U MAD”
HyunA – “I’m Not Cool”
Yunho – “Eeny Meeny”
