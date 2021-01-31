General News

Watch: (G)I-DLE Takes 9th Win For “HWAA” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By HyunA, iKON’s Bobby, Dreamcatcher, And More

January 31, 2021
1 Min Read

Congratulations to (G)I-DLE for profitable first place with “HWAA” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was ONEUS’s “No diggity” and third place went to KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star.”

Watch the winner announcement under!

This week’s performers are HyunA, iKON’s Bobby, Dreamcatcher, Golden Youngster, VICTON, (G)I-DLE, AB6IX, MCND, ONEUS, TVXQ’s Yunho, Cherry Bullet, CRAVITY, TREASURE, T1419, Jang Deok Cheol, and HYNN.

Take a look at the performances under!

(G)I-DLE – “HWAA”

HyunA – “I’m Not Cool”

iKON’s Bobby – “DeViL”

iKON’s Bobby – “U MAD”

TVXQ’s Yunho – “Eeny Meeny”

Dreamcatcher – “Odd Eye”

Golden Youngster – “Cool Cool”

Golden Youngster – “Burn It”

ONEUS – “No diggity”

VICTON – “What I Mentioned”

AB6IX – “Keep Younger”

TREASURE – “MY TREASURE”

Cherry Bullet – “Love So Candy”

CRAVITY – “My Flip”

MCND – “Crush”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

HYNN – “With and With out You”

Jang Deok Cheol – “Fall Asleep”

