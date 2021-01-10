Watch: (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon, SF9’s Hwiyoung, And Kim Min Chul Get In A Love Triangle In “Replay” Main Trailer

Net drama “Replay” has unveiled its primary trailer!

Starring (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon, Kim Min Chul, SF9’s Hwiyoung, Choi Ji Soo, and Marco, “Replay” is a relatable romance drama a few group of inexperienced 18-year-olds chasing after love and desires throughout probably the most awkward and unsure time of their lives.

The brand new teaser begins with Yoo Ha Younger (Miyeon) asking Gong Chan Younger (Kim Min Chul), “Do you want me?” Visibly flustered, Gong Chan Younger ponders in a voice-over, “When did I begin to such as you?”

The video then cuts to the instructor introducing Gong Chan Younger to the category as a brand new pupil. He sits subsequent to Lee Ji Hoon (Hwiyoung) and greets him, however Lee Ji Hoon responds in an unfriendly method.

As members of a band in school, Yoo Ha Younger, Lee Ji Hoon, Im Search engine marketing Eun (Choi Ji Soo), and Shim Tae Younger (Marco) await their new keyboard participant, who seems to be none aside from Gong Chan Younger. A love triangle is shaped as Yoo Ha Younger begins to spend extra time with Gong Chan Younger and Lee Ji Hoon grows acutely aware of the connection between the 2.

Take a look at the total teaser with English subtitles under!

The drama additionally shared its primary poster of the 5 primary characters, as proven under.

“Replay” will premiere on Korean streaming platforms like Seezn and Wavve and U+MobileTV on January 19. Episodes will later be uploaded to the LIKE THAT YouTube channel on Tuesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. KST beginning on January 26.

