Watch: (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon And Miyeon Surprise Themselves With Their Quiz Skills In “Wonderful Saturday” Preview

(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon and Miyeon would be the subsequent friends on tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday”!

On August 15, “Wonderful Saturday” aired its preview for subsequent week’s episode. In the preview, the present pronounces a change in its format for the primary time in 122 episodes, stunning the forged.

After Growth introduces the 2 (G)I-DLE members as friends, the ladies categorical frustration on the problem of the quiz. The brand new system is formatted like a board recreation, the place the (G)I-DLE members are capable of transfer ahead a sq. every time they get one thing proper.

Realizing how a lot is on the road, the idols are much more attentive as they hearken to music lyrics for the sport, and Soyeon emerges as a sudden darkish horse, receiving reward from the forged. As Miyeon expresses her jealousy, Lady’s Day’s Hyeri asks, “Miyeon, what did you hear?” Miyeon adorably responds, “I… actually… I’m sorry.” Nevertheless, everyone seems to be shocked when Miyeon in the end receives the close-up, which signifies the individual with the closest guess.

Following Miyeon’s newfound success within the recreation, Nucksal jokingly tells Soyeon to maneuver again down, to which she replies, “That is so unhappy!”

The upcoming episode of “Wonderful Saturday” will air on August 22 at 7:40 p.m. KST. Watch the total preview under!