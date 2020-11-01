Watch: Girl Group Members Show Off Their Highly effective, Comedian, And Synchronized Dance Skills On “Ask Us Something”

On the October 31 episode of JTBC’s “Ask Us Something,” 14 lady group members from seven lady teams competed within the present’s first “lady group particular.”

Within the particular, (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi and Miyeon, Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon and Choi Yoojung, WJSN’s Soobin and Dayoung, MOMOLAND’s JooE and Nancy, APRIL’s Chaekyung and Naeun, GFRIEND’s Eunha and Umji, and Lovelyz’s Jisoo and Mijoo went all out in a contest of wits, comedy, and expertise.

First, the lady group members competed to see who would get to choose which “Ask Us Something” forged member to group up with. This included a dance competitors during which the idols did all the pieces from boy group medleys to dancing blindfolded, a “bodily expertise” competitors during which Mijoo ended up getting cramp (however gained the spherical), and arm wrestling.

Within the dance competitors, Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung danced to each a hip hop medley and a boy group medley, whereas (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon claimed to have the ability to dance two dances without delay.

WJSN’s Soobin and Dayoung tried to show they may dance to their sub-unit CHOCOME tune “Hmph!” blindfolded, and GFRIEND, intrigued, tried the identical factor with their tune “Apple” and impressed everybody with their excellent synchronization.

APRIL’s Naeun knocked everybody over together with her impression of a five-year-old exhibiting her mother and father she will dance, whereas Lovelyz’s Mijoo mixed energy and comedy for a memorable efficiency.

(G)I-DLE gained the suitable to decide on their group member first and picked Kang Ho Dong. In second place, Weki Meki picked Lee Soo Geun. Lovelyz paired off with Min Kyung Hoon, MOMOLAND with Search engine optimisation Jang Hoon, GFRIEND with Kim Heechul, WJSN with Kim Younger Chul, and APRIL with Lee Sang Min.

GFRIEND additionally shared a spoiler for his or her upcoming title observe, “MAGO,” with Kim Heechul.

The groups then performed a quiz recreation and a musical recreation, with Weki Meki taking the ultimate win and receiving an invite for his or her full group to look on the present’s annual closing ceremony.

