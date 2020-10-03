Watch: Girl’s Day’s Hyeri Cuts Her Hair For The First Time In 5 Years + Donates Locks To Charity

On October 2, Girl’s Day’s Hyeri shared a vlog on her private YouTube channel about her haircut.

In the video, Hyeri stated cheerfully, “Everybody, let’s say goodbye collectively. In the present day is the day I’m going to say goodbye to the hair I’ve grown out for 5 years. I’ve had the urge to chop it throughout that point, however I’m lastly slicing it right this moment.”

When it got here time to chop the hair, nevertheless, she grew nervous. “I had a brief lower in my early twenties, but it surely’s been some time since then, so what if it doesn’t look good?” she requested. Though she had assist from a hair stylist, Hyeri was the one to chop her personal hair.

After slicing her hair, she stated, “I’m going to attempt to make ‘mid-length brief lower’ a pattern.” She added, “I plan to donate this hair to individuals who want it greater than me. It offers me a sense of abundance.” The hair was donated to baby most cancers sufferers.

