Watch: Girl’s Day’s Hyeri Joins Park Bo Gum And Park So Dam On Set Of “Report Of Youth”

tvN has shared a brand new have a look at Girl’s Day’s Hyeri behind the scenes of “Report of Youth”!

“Report of Youth” is a drama about younger individuals who wrestle for his or her desires and their love amidst the cruel realities of the modeling business. Park Bo Gum stars as Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin, Park So Dam stars as Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring make-up artist, and Byun Woo Seok stars as Received Hae Hyo, a mannequin who needs to make a reputation for himself with out counting on his household. Hyeri makes a particular look as actress Lee Hae Ji.

Within the behind-the-scenes video, Park Bo Gum arrives on set although he gained’t be showing within the scene. He waves to somebody, and it seems to be his “Reply 1988” co-star Hyeri.

When Hyeri asks him, “Do I appear to be a celebrity?” Park Bo Gum responds, “Sure, that is celebrity Hae Ji,” introducing her to the digital camera. Park Bo Gum leaves as Hyeri begins filming her scene with Park So Dam, and the actresses chuckle on the notes describing Hyeri’s character. Later, Hyeri efficiently finishes her scene with Park So Dam and greets the workers members on the way in which out.

The making-of video goes on to indicate Byun Woo Seok studying Pilates, and he movies a scene with Park Bo Gum the place his character Received Hae Hyo messes up his strains. The 2 then burst into laughter after listening to a line from one other character. Park Bo Gum says, “It sounded just like the onscreen director was speaking to me.”

The subsequent scene includes Park So Dam and Park Bo Gum, and the 2 are in a deep dialog in regards to the drama’s plot and characters. They each obtain reward from the director for his or her spectacular performing expertise, and so they’re in a position to finish the scene on word.

“Report of Youth” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 9 p.m. KST.

