Watch: Girl’s Day’s Hyeri Makes An Enticing Proposal To Jang Ki Yong In “My Roommate Is Gumiho” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Roommate Is Gumiho” released a new teaser starring Jang Ki Yong and Girl’s Day’s Hyeri!

Based on a webtoon, “My Roommate Is Gumiho” is about a 22-year-old college student named Lee Dam (Hyeri), who accidentally swallows the marble of a 999-year-old male gumiho (a mythological nine-tailed fox) named Shin Woo Yeo (Jang Ki Yong). If a human swallows a gumiho’s marble, they can only live for one year, and then the marble will break—preventing the gumiho from ever becoming human. As they try to figure out a way to remove the marble from Lee Dam’s body before the year is up, Shin Woo Yeo suggests the two move in together.

In the newly released teaser, Lee Dam and Shin Woo Yeo discuss how to refer to one another. Lee Dam introduces herself, “I’m 99-liner Lee Dam. What year were you born in?” Shin Woo Yeo replies, “I’m Shin Woo Yeo, born in the year 13 (1022) under Hyeonjong of Goryeo.” Shocked and flustered, Lee Dam calculates the difference in their ages, which is 977 years.

Contemplating on how to refer to Shin Woo Yeo, Lee Dam suggests, “How about I combine grandpa and gumiho to ‘Halmiho‘?” With an unsatisfied look, Shin Woo Yeo wags his finger in disagreement. Lee Dam seems to think of something else and asks, “How about…?”

In the following scene, Lee Dam returns home and shouts, “Eoreushin [Korean term used to refer to an elderly person], I’ve returned home from school!” Shin Woo Yeo greets her with a bright smile on his face, looking satisfied with his new title.

Watch the full teaser below!

“My Roommate Is Gumiho” will air after the end of “Mouse” on May 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

