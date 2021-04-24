Watch: Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon And Yuri Share Their Love For Costumes In “Amazing Saturday” Preview

Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon and Yuri will be joining Taeyeon on next week’s tvN’s “Amazing Saturday”!

The preview introduces the concept’s for next week’s episode as “time travel.” Park Na Rae sports a costume from the “Stone Age,” while Hanhae and Kim Dong Hyun (loosely) represent the Middle Ages. Moon Se Yoon represents the “Rustic Period” (the title of a movie), while SHINee’s Key dresses up as Generation X. All this is leading up to the introduction of the guests, who are “Girls’ Generation”!

Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, and Yuri also dress up in period costumes, with Hyoyeon standing out in particular in a crown and huge lace sleeves and fan. She shares her love for costumes by saying, “Where would I wear this if not ‘Amazing Saturday?”” Yuri at first shows a dignified appearance as a princess in hanbok (traditional Korean clothing), as befitting her upcoming role as a Joseon-era princess in the historical drama “Bossam – Stealing Fate.” However, her irrepressible energy soon surfaces as she gets lost in the game.

Although the cast struggles with the difficult mission, Taeyeon soon shows her skills as the leader of Girls’ Generation as she leads the members to a potential victory.

This episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on May 1 at 7:40 p.m. KST. Check out the preview below!