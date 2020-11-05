Watch: Go Joon Acts Suspiciously In Front Of Jo Yeo Jeong In “Cheat On Me If You Can” Teaser

KBS 2TV’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Cheat on Me If You Can” launched a hilarious new teaser!

“Cheat on Me If You Can” is an upcoming comedy-mystery thriller about adults who stand up to all kinds of unhealthy habits. Jo Yeo Jeong will star as homicide thriller novelist Kang Yeo Joo who spends all day pondering up alternative ways to kill folks, whereas Go Joon will play her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who has made a promise in writing together with his spouse that states, “If you cheat, you die.”

In the brand new teaser video, Kang Yeo Joo and Han Woo Sung try to take an lovely selfie collectively. The 2 stand shut along with loving smiles. Abruptly, nonetheless, he receives a message that reads, “What are you doing, honey?” from somebody whose title is saved as two pink hearts.

The environment turns chilly as Han Woo Sung shortly tries to treatment the scenario. He plucks the message out together with his hand and smashes the textual content into items. Kang Yeo Joo’s expression turns inflexible with suspicion because the smile disappears from her face.

Han Woo Sung desperately tries to elucidate, “It’s my grandmother. Grandmother’s previous nickname is honey,” and he shortly leaves the spot, leaving Kang Yeo Joo alone. The brand new message, “‘Cheat on Me If You Can’ premieres on Wednesday, December 2,” seems on the cellphone display.

The manufacturing workforce commented, “This witty teaser video with a daunting twist portrays a second that any couple may think about. From their expressions to their reactions, Jo Yeo Jeong and Go Joon had nice chemistry, producing a fair funnier picture.”

Watch the complete teaser under!

“Cheat on Me If You Can” will premiere on December 2.

