Watch: Go Joon And Jung Gun Joo Share What They Would Really Do In A K-Drama Situation In “Oh My Child”

On Might 29, tvN launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video from the set of “Oh My Child.”

“Oh My Child” stars Jang Nara as Jang Ha Ri, who desires to turn into a mom however finds herself single and single simply when it is perhaps too late. Simply as she decides to skip over marriage in favor of getting a child first, three males enter into her life.

The primary scene within the video is Go Joon and Jang Nara’s scene through which their characters are compelled to spend the night time at somebody’s home. Go Joon, who has beforehand performed darker characters on TV, reveals that he has a comedic facet as he dons brightly printed work garments and playacts at being a woodcutter, making Jang Nara snicker within the background.

In the subsequent scene, Jang Nara and Park Byung Eun spotlight the bickering chemistry of two characters who’ve been pals for a very long time. Jang Nara playfully threatens Park Byung Eun with a showerhead, whereas Park Byung Eun cracks her up together with his random ad-libs. The 2 actors are additionally affectionate with the kid actress who performs Park Byung Eun’s daughter within the drama.

The ultimate scene within the behind-the-scenes video is the restaurant scene, through which all three males (Go Joon, Park Byung Eun, and Jung Gun Joo) try to pay on the counter. As they rehearse this scene, Park Byung Eun pushes Jang Nara out of the best way. In response, the actress jokingly threatens, “Don’t do this once we’re simply rehearsing.”

In the subsequent scene, Jang Nara walks out of the restaurant and is accosted by a drunk man, and all three males come to her defence. A crew member asks Go Joon and Jung Gun Joo what they’d do if that scenario occurred in actual life. Go Joon says, “I’d be a lot harsher in actual life. I can’t stand injustice.” Jung Gun Joo quips, “Nicely, if it’s three in opposition to one… If I’m being severe, although, I’d go after Ha Ri.”

