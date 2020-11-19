Watch: Go Joon Makes An Unusual Proposal Of Marriage To Jo Yeo Jeong In “Cheat On Me If You Can”

KBS’s upcoming drama “Cheat on Me If You Can” has launched a brand new teaser of Go Joon and Jo Yeo Jeong!

“Cheat on Me If You Can” is a comedic thriller thriller about adults who stand up to all types of unhealthy habits. Jo Yeo Jeong stars as homicide thriller novelist Kang Yeo Joo, who spends all day pondering up other ways to kill individuals. Go Joon co-stars as her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who signed a contract along with his spouse that claims, “If you cheat, you die.”

The most recent teaser begins with Han Woo Sung on his knees, wanting terrified as he gives her a hoop and a written contract about giving up his life if he cheats. Kang Yeo Joo seems to be over the contract thoughtfully and says, “You’re actually giving up your life for me?”

The teaser strikes to Kang Yeo Joo making ready a meal with an enormous kitchen knife, Han Woo Sung wincing each time she brings down the knife. In voice-over, Kang Yeo Joo says, “I’ve by no means considered divorce. Widowhood, then again…” Nevertheless, the 2 additionally share a passionate kiss, exhibiting the unpredictable nature of their relationship.

Issues take a darker flip as somebody tries to seduce Han Woo Sung and a protest breaks out towards Kang Yeo Joo. After assembly Cha Soo Ho (Kim Younger Dae), a good-looking part-time employee, she says, “Do you’ve somebody you might want to do away with? I’ll kill them for you.” However within the subsequent shot, she is the one being threatened by a knife and calling out desperately for the housekeeper.

A supply from the drama said, “Yeo Joo and Woo Sung are an affectionate couple to the purpose of signing a life contract when getting married. This teaser reveals the fixed hazard and rigidity a couple of couple who doesn’t reveal their innermost ideas to one another. Please look ahead to the scary and suspenseful story of those distinctive characters.”

“Cheat on Me If You Can” premieres on December 2.

Take a look at the teaser under!

Take a look at Go Joon within the drama “Oh My Child” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)