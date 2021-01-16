Watch: Go Min Si Compares Herself To Her “Candy Residence” Character, Talks About Projects She’d Like To Strive, And More

“Candy Residence” star Go Min Si lately sat down with Esquire Korea for an off-the-cuff but private interview!

“Candy Residence” is a horror collection that includes people that flip into monsters. The actress took on the position of Lee Eun Yoo, a former ballerina who give up because of an damage.

One of many first questions Go Min Si tackled was who she was most near in actual life out of her “Candy Residence” solid members. She settled on actress Park Gyu Younger, who performed the position of Ji Soo. “We filmed so much whereas counting on one another, so we shortly grew to become shut,” she stated.

When requested how she would react if she ran right into a monster in actual life, she answered, “I’ll put up a courageous combat. My weapons could be a baseball bat like Ji Soo’s or one thing electrical. Undoubtedly one thing electrical, or hearth, and I’d put up an excellent combat.”

One factor Go Min Si can say for sure is that she is under no circumstances as aggressive as her position on “Candy Residence.” She defined, “Though I’m trustworthy and fairly easygoing, it was actually a bit troublesome to behave out the scenes through which I needed to curse.” Regarding the hand gesture her position is understood for, Go Min Si admitted that she needed to apply it about 1,000 instances to get it down.

With regard to future initiatives, the actress expressed that she’d wish to take part in a bit that has her carrying hanbok. She could be eager about a historic drama or a passionate romantic melodrama.

Go Min Si revealed some private particulars as nicely, like how she all the time carries round a lip balm and hand cream in her purse. Since her favourite model merchandise is sneakers, she likes to pair them with plain outfits. Three of her favourite motion pictures are the Hong Kong movie “Comrades: Virtually a Love Story,” “Kramer vs. Kramer,” and “Pulp Fiction.”

