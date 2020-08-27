Watch: Go Soo And Heo Joon Ho Search For The Truth About The Ghost Town In New Teaser For “Lacking: The Other Facet”

OCN launched a spotlight video for his or her upcoming drama “Lacking: The Other Facet.”

“Lacking: The Other Facet” is a mystery-fantasy drama set in a village inhabited by the souls of people that went lacking whereas they have been alive. There, a gaggle of individuals seek for lacking our bodies and attempt to uncover what occurred to every of them.

In the drama, Go Soo performs Kim Wook, a con artist who works as a method of survival. He groups up with Heo Joon Ho‘s character Jang Pan Seok, who’s the bridge between the surface world and the village in addition to the person on the core of the village’s mysteries.

The spotlight video begins off with Jang Pan Seok saving an injured Kim Wook who suffered an accident in Duon Village. The con artist errors his savior as a suspicious assassin, they usually’re off to a nasty begin. Nonetheless, Kim Wook realizes this village is just not what it appears, and he learns there’s a daunting secret behind it.

Jang Pan Seok says, “It is a place for individuals who don’t know the place their our bodies are.” One voiceover provides that spirits whose our bodies have been by no means discovered come to this village and finally disappear and not using a hint. Kim Wook doesn’t wish to imagine that ghosts are actual, however as he encounters unusual occasions, he has a change of coronary heart and decides to crew up with Jang Pan Seok to search out these lacking our bodies.

Watch the spotlight reel beneath!

“Lacking: The Other Facet” premieres on Saturday, August 29 at 10:30 p.m. KST and might be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

Take a look at one other teaser for the drama beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)