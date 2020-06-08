Watch: Golden Child Unveils Dramatic Comeback Trailer + Announces Date For Return

Golden Child has given followers a primary glimpse of their upcoming return!

On June eight at midnight KST, Golden Child formally introduced their comeback date: the group can be returning with a brand new launch on June 23 at 6 p.m. KST.

Golden Child additionally dropped an thrilling new comeback trailer entitled “Take A Leap,” which hints on the idea for his or her upcoming launch.

Try Golden Child’s new trailer under, and keep tuned for additional particulars!