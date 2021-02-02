Watch: Golden Child Wins With “Burn It” On “The Present”; Performances By Dreamcatcher, ONEUS, CIX, And More

Golden Child grabbed a primary trophy for his or her music “Burn It”!

On the February 2 episode of “The Present,” the nominees for first place have been Golden Child’s “Burn It,” Dreamcatcher’s “Odd Eye,” and ONEUS’s “No diggity.” Golden Child took the win with a complete rating of seven,880 to Dreamcatcher’s 6,769 and ONEUS’s 4,850.

Watch Golden Child’s performances and win beneath!

Performances on this week’s episode have been additionally by BOYHOOD, CIX, CRAVITY, T1419, Youha, DALsooobin (Dal Shabet’s Subin), Dreamcatcher, Ahn Sung Joon, ONEUS, Jung Dong Ha, Pink Fantasy, Cherry Bullet, and Hong Eun Ki.

Take a look at their performances beneath!

BOYHOOD – “Luxurious Massive Home”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

Pink Fantasy – “Lemon Sweet”

Hong Eun Ki – “ON&ON”

Youha – “Abittipsy”

Ahn Sung Joon – “Masks”

CRAVITY – “Mammoth”

CRAVITY – “My Flip”

DALsooobin – “Signal”

Cherry Bullet – “Love So Candy”

ONEUS – “No diggity”

Jung Dong Ha – “I Nonetheless Love You”

CIX – “Younger”

CIX – “Cinema”

Dreamcatcher – “Odd Eye”

Congratulations to Golden Child!