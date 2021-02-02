General News

Watch: Golden Child Wins With “Burn It” On “The Present”; Performances By Dreamcatcher, ONEUS, CIX, And More

February 2, 2021
1 Min Read

Golden Child grabbed a primary trophy for his or her music “Burn It”!

On the February 2 episode of “The Present,” the nominees for first place have been Golden Child’s “Burn It,” Dreamcatcher’s “Odd Eye,” and ONEUS’s “No diggity.” Golden Child took the win with a complete rating of seven,880 to Dreamcatcher’s 6,769 and ONEUS’s 4,850.

Watch Golden Child’s performances and win beneath!

Performances on this week’s episode have been additionally by BOYHOOD, CIX, CRAVITY, T1419, Youha, DALsooobin (Dal Shabet’s Subin), Dreamcatcher, Ahn Sung Joon, ONEUS, Jung Dong Ha, Pink Fantasy, Cherry Bullet, and Hong Eun Ki.

Take a look at their performances beneath!

BOYHOOD – “Luxurious Massive Home”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

Pink Fantasy – “Lemon Sweet”

Hong Eun Ki – “ON&ON”

Youha – “Abittipsy”

Ahn Sung Joon – “Masks”

CRAVITY – “Mammoth”

CRAVITY – “My Flip”

DALsooobin – “Signal”

Cherry Bullet – “Love So Candy”

ONEUS – “No diggity”

Jung Dong Ha – “I Nonetheless Love You”

CIX – “Younger”

CIX – “Cinema”

Dreamcatcher – “Odd Eye”

Congratulations to Golden Child!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.