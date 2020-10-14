Watch: Golden Child Wins With “Pump It Up” On “The Present”; Performances By The Boyz, WJSN CHOCOME, Weki Meki, And More

Golden Child took house a trophy for “Pump It Up”!

The songs nominated for first place on the October 13 episode of “The Present” have been Golden Child’s “Pump It Up,” WEi’s “Twilight,” and WJSN CHOCOME’s “Hmph!” Golden Child took first with a complete rating of 8,680 to WEi’s 7,794 and CHOCOME’s 4,648.

Watch their efficiency and win beneath!

Performances on this week’s episode have been additionally by BDC, EVERGLOW, fromis_9, GHOST9, The Boyz, XUM, Youha, Dahye, Seven O’clock, cignature, WEi, Weki Meki, and CHOCOME.

Take a look at their performances beneath!

Youha – “Island”

XUM – “DDALALA”

Seven O’clock – “Hey There”

GHOST9 – “Consider Daybreak”

cignature – “ARISONG”

Dahye – “Poison”

WEi – “Fuze”

WEi – “Twilight”

BDC – “Shoot the Moon”

EVERGLOW – “LA DI DA”

fromis_9 – “Really feel Good (SECRET CODE)”

Weki Meki – “COOL”

CHOCOME – “Hmph!”

The Boyz – “The Stealer”

Congratulations to Golden Child!