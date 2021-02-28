Watch Golden Globes 2021 Live Stream: The Show Online

The bicoastal 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will air stay on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Resort in Beverly Hills, Calif., and the Rockefeller Heart’s Rainbow Room in New York Metropolis.

For these with out cable, the three-hour ceremony may also be obtainable on The Roku Channel, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV and Fubo TV for paying subscribers, though many providers are providing free trials for newcomers. The present may also be obtainable to stream the next day on NBC’s Peacock.

The Hollywood International Press Affiliation and Dick Clark Productions have additionally partnered with Twitter for the official preshow, “HFPA Presents: Globes Countdown Live,” which can air on the Golden Globes account and web site the day of beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT. E! may also kick off its protection of the occasion starting at 1 p.m. PT with “Countdown to Live From E! on the Golden Globes.”

Co-hosted by Tina Fey from New York Metropolis and Amy Poehler from Los Angeles, who’re reuniting to helm the ceremony for the primary time since 2015, this yr’s iteration will mark the primary time the Golden Globes will probably be broadcast from a number of areas. Whereas the night time’s winners are set to simply accept their awards nearly, with the HFPA emphasizing it needs nominees to restrict gatherings, presenters will seem on the location of their selecting.

Presenters embody Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, “Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar” duo Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, Kevin Bacon, Sterling Ok. Brown, Michael Douglas, Kyra Sedgwick, Susan Kelechi Watson, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renee Zellweger. Satchel and Jackson Lee, youngsters of filmmaker Spike Lee and producer-philanthropist Tonya Lewis Lee, will function the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors.

This yr’s nominations are led by streaming big Netflix, which garnered 42 noms and whose movies “Mank” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” and sequence “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Crown” dominated the sector.