Watch Golden Globes Nominations: Live Stream Announcement

With the 2021 Golden Globes simply across the nook, nominations can be introduced this Wednesday at 5:35 a.m. PT/8:35 a.m. ET. The announcement will livestream on the Golden Globes’ official web site.

Former Golden Globe winners Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson will reveal the nominees stay on “Immediately.” The primary 12 classes can be simulcast by “E! Information,” which may also announce the remaining classes on E! On-line and E! Information digital platforms, together with YouTube, Twitter and Fb.

The ceremony usually takes place the primary Sunday of the calendar yr, however the COVID-19 pandemic required the Golden Globes push to a later date. The Hollywood International Press Affiliation introduced the change final June following the Academy Awards’ postponement to April 25. It additionally prolonged its eligibility interval for movement footage to Feb. 28, although the eligibility interval for tv applications remained unchanged and capped on Dec. 31, 2020.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic closely burdened theaters, there was no scarcity of buzzy movies all year long. Launching from final yr’s Sundance Movie Pageant, “Promising Younger Girl” garnered acclaim with out being tied to a streamer. However, Netflix rolled out a plethora of award-worthy contenders, together with “The Trial of Chicago 7,” “Mank,” “Midnight Sky” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside.” Selection’s Clayton Davis predicts these may very well be amongst Wednesday’s nominations for finest director.

“One Evening in Miami” might even see a number of nominations, even in a single class. Selection anticipates Leslie Odom, Jr. and Kingsley Ben-Adir can be nominated for finest supporting actor. The 2 went ideologically head-to-head as Sam Cooke and Malcolm X, respectively, within the Regina King-directed movie. Selection additionally expects nominations on this class for Daniel Kaluuya as Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Chadwick Boseman in “Da 5 Bloods” and Invoice Murray in “On the Rocks.”

“This class may take a really totally different form than what may finally find yourself taking place with the Academy,” Davis famous. “The HFPA has had hassle up to now constructing a consensus round a big ensemble.”

The Golden Globes will happen on Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PT on the Beverly Hilton Lodge in Beverly Hills, Calif., airing on NBC. Celebrating its 78th yr, the digital occasion can be hosted by comedic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The Golden Globes are voted on by the HFPA, which is made up of about 90 worldwide journalists.