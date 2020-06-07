Watch: Golden (Previously G.Soul) Shocks Coaches And Viewers Alike By Auditioning On “The Voice Of Korea 2020”

Golden (previously often called G.Soul) stunned everybody together with his look as a contestant on Mnet’s “The Voice of Korea 2020.”

“The Voice of Korea 2020” entails a blind audition by which coaches Kim Jong Kook, BoA, Sung Si Kyung, and Dynamic Duo sit with their backs turned to the stage and choose contestants on their voices alone. When the coaches need a contestant to hitch their respective groups and proceed competing on the present, they press a button to show their chairs round and face the singer.

On the June 5 episode of “The Voice of Korea 2020,” Golden auditioned for the present utilizing his start identify Kim Ji Hyun. The second he began singing the primary line of Lee So Ra’s “Please,” BoA and Dynamic Duo turned their chairs round, displaying that they wished him to hitch their respective groups. By the top of the tune, Kim Jong Kook and Sung Si Kyung had additionally turned their chairs, that means that Kim Ji Hyun achieved an “all flip.”

After his efficiency, Kim Ji Hyun launched himself, saying, “I’m singer selling below the identify Golden. I made a decision to take part in ‘The Voice of Korea 2020’ utilizing my identify Kim Ji Hyun.”

Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko shared that he turned his chair as a result of he preferred the sound of Kim Ji Hyun’s voice and was shocked when he noticed his face. Choiza then revealed that Kim Ji Hyun had used the stage identify G.Soul prior to now, stunning BoA who exclaimed, “What? You’re actually well-known!”

At a backstage interview, Kim Ji Hyun shared how he made his debut and what he has been doing these days. He defined that he signed with JYP Leisure on the age of 13 by means of a contest TV present, including, “I solely educated for a very long time. I’m nonetheless a rookie artist. I’d be mendacity if I mentioned the method to my debut wasn’t exhausting, however doesn’t everybody have a tough time?” As for his current actions, Kim Ji Hyun mentioned, “I sang on the streets of London. I did it with out a lot thought, however lots of people got here to look at. I used to be so pleased then. I wish to stand on stage quickly, however there aren’t many alternatives nowadays (as a result of coronavirus pandemic). Singing is the one factor I understand how to do. That’s why I got here to this stage the place I can sing.”

Relating to his resolution to alter his stage identify from G.Soul to Golden, Kim Ji Hyun revealed, “[G.Soul] wasn’t a reputation I got here up with. I wished to present myself my very own identify. I wish to develop into a shining artist, identical to the phrase ‘golden.’ I want to sing in entrance of everybody typically. I wish to be somebody who sings with sincerity to all folks.”

On the audition, the coaches started to influence Kim Ji Hyun to hitch every of their groups. Relating to what he needs to get out of his participation on the present, Kim Ji Hyun defined, “I wish to develop a step additional. I’d prefer to study loads and promote actively.”

BoA mentioned to everybody, “It’s my first time seeing him on a present. I want I might change my spot together with his. I’d prefer to study from him as an alternative.” She then advised Kim Ji Hyun, “I’ll assist you to by telling you the exhausting fact.”

Regardless of the opposite coaches’ efforts to carry Kim Ji Hyun into their groups, Kim Ji Hyun selected to hitch BoA’s crew. He shared, “I used to be hooked when she mentioned she’d inform me the exhausting fact. That’s what I’d like to listen to.” Backstage, he revealed, “I was an enormous fan of BoA. I’m very honored. I hope she’ll give me a number of trustworthy recommendation.”

Watch Kim Ji Hyun’s “The Voice of Korea 2020” audition beneath!

