Watch: Gong Myung Stars In Evocative MV Teaser For 10cm’s “Winter Breath”

December 19, 2020
Gong Myung takes the main function in a music video for a brand new winter tune by 10cm!

The observe “Winter Breath” is due out on December 23. 10cm’s Kwon Jung Yeol said, “It’s a launch that I ready with the intention of giving a present to everybody who will need to have had a really tiring and tough yr, so I hope that you just all find it irresistible.”

Gong Myung mentioned, “I used to be so pleased to have the ability to movie a music video for 10cm, who’s considered one of my favourite artists.” He added, “I’m wanting ahead to the tune popping out, and I hope that we are able to shortly share with everybody the nice and cozy winter vibes that I felt whereas I used to be filming.”

Watch the music video teaser for “Winter Breath” beneath!

