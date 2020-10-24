Watch: Gong Yoo Does Everything He Can To Protect Park Bo Gum In Riveting Trailer For Upcoming Sci-Fi Film

Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum’s new sci-fi movie “Website positioning Bok” (literal title) has unveiled its first trailer!

“Website positioning Bok” is about Ki Heon (performed by Gong Yoo), a former intelligence agent who comes throughout mankind’s first human clone Website positioning Bok (performed by Park Bo Gum) and turns into caught up in harmful incidents involving a number of forces who’re on the hunt to own the clone.

The trailer opens up with Ki Heon being provided a job in a top-secret mission. He is then launched to Website positioning Bok, a take a look at topic produced from stem cell cloning and genetic modification. Website positioning Bok appears to be like harmless and innocent, however his darkish eyes inform a distinct story, and one scientist shares that he’s really immortal.

As Ki Heon turns into an increasing number of concerned on this mission, he realizes Website positioning Bok could also be greater than only a clone. Somebody orders Website positioning Bok to be terminated, and Ki Heon does every little thing in his energy to save lots of him. In direction of the tip of the teaser, Website positioning Bok gazes at Ki Heon and curiously asks, “Why are you making an attempt to guard me?”

Watch the clip beneath!

“Website positioning Bok” premieres in December. Try the posters right here!

