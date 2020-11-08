Watch: Gong Yoo Goes Against All Odds To Save Park Bo Gum In Trailer For Upcoming Sci-Fi Film

Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum’s upcoming movie “Seobok” has launched a brand new trailer!

The film is about Ki Heon (performed by Gong Yoo), a former intelligence agent who’s tasked with making certain the secure transportation of mankind’s first human clone Search engine marketing Bok (performed by Park Bo Gum) as his final mission. They turn out to be caught in harmful conditions as a number of forces intention to take the clone for themselves.

Park Bo Gum himself narrates the trailer because it provides a glimpse of the characters’ sophisticated backstories. The actor shares that Seobok is the world’s first human clone who’s surrounded by folks making an attempt to manage him. First off, Seobok is described as a ten-year-old boy who has by no means stepped foot out of the laboratory earlier than. With Ki Heon, he encounters new issues, and he begins to marvel why he’s so harmful.

Then Park Bo Gum introduces Ki Heon, a former clever agent who doesn’t have lengthy to reside. One scientist (performed by Park Byung Eun) makes an irresistible provide: use Seobok to reside. All he has to do is safely switch Seobok. Nonetheless, Ki Heon realizes one thing is off, and regardless of his life-threatening scenario, he does no matter he can to guard the clone.

There’s additionally Director Ahn (Jo Woo Jin), an agent who tries to cover Seobok from everybody. He’s an intensive man who should execute his plans in any respect prices. Im Se Eun (Jang Younger Nam) is the lead researcher who made Seobok. She’s the one who took care of the clone and witnessed him develop and alter. Nonetheless, it’s ambiguous whether or not she is his buddy or foe.

Watch the trailer under!

“Seobok” premieres in Korea in December.

