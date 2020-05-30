Watch: “Good Casting” Actors Are Clumsy But Cheerful On The Drama Set

SBS’s “Good Casting” has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes take a look at the drama!

The video begins off with Choi Kang Hee and Heo Jae Ho filming a scene within the secretary workplace. Choi Kang Hee will get as much as exit the room when issues all of a sudden turn out to be awkward by an unplanned pause. The director asks what occurred, and Choi Kang Hee admits her shoe fell off. Everybody laughs, and the ambiance is comfy once more.

Choi Kang Hee takes one other shot on the scene, however this time, she bumps into the door on her manner out. Heo Jae Ho can’t maintain again his laughter, and so they strive the scene once more. Nonetheless, Choi Kang Hee’s identify tag will get in the best way, and she or he softly apologizes for her clumsiness.

Subsequent, Kim Ji Younger and Lee Jong Hyuk are getting ready to movie collectively when Lee Sang Yeob seems out of the blue. Kim Ji Younger can’t disguise her delight at his shock go to, and Lee Jong Hyuk jokes, “Oh, isn’t {that a} movie star?” Lee Sang Yeob pretends he doesn’t know they’re filming, and Kim Ji Younger praises how good-looking he’s.

Kim Ji Younger additionally compliments Lee Jong Hyuk’s outfit and provides that’s the most effective factor he has worn on the drama to this point. The director jokes he seems like a motorcyclist, and Lee Jong Hyuk playfully feedback, “Afterward, I ought to turn out to be a parcel deliveryman.”

Kim Ji Younger then shared a narrative of going to the restroom in her custodian outfit for the drama. She stated, “I went to the restroom, and the [janitor] girls glared at me. They have been like, ‘Who’s she? Is she new?’”

This time, it’s Lee Sang Yeob’s flip to movie with Choi Kang Hee. He spots the making-of digital camera and feedback, “When everyone seems to be busy getting ready for filming, I examine the script.” He pretends to review the script, however afterward, the digital camera catches him being playful on set.

Choi Kang Hee’s clumsiness returns throughout filming. She makes a number of bloopers, prompting Lee Sang Yeob to smile at her. In the direction of the tip of the video, she makes a ruckus by tripping and dropping the props. Everybody laughs good-naturedly at her clumsiness, however Choi Kang Hee is flustered as she asks, “What’s unsuitable with me?”

Watch the complete video under!

“Good Casting” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:40 p.m. KST.

Watch the most recent episode of “Good Casting” on Viki with English subtitles:

Watch Now