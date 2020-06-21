Watch: “Good Casting” Stars Film Final Scenes + Bid Farewell To Characters In Last Behind-The-Scenes Video

SBS’s “Good Casting” has launched its remaining making-of video!

On June 19, SBS launched a behind-the-scenes clip of the previous few scenes filmed for “Good Casting.” The video begins with U-KISS’s Jun and Yoo In Younger filming a kiss scene between their characters Woo Received and Ye Eun. After wrapping the scene, Jun feedback, “Beginning as we speak, I’ve to half methods with Woo Received. To the workers members who labored so exhausting along with me and to Yoo In Younger. Because of her beneficiant understanding, I used to be in a position to alter [to filming], and because of this, the ambiance on set was so enjoyable.”

He goes on to thank all of his different co-stars and the remainder of the workers, saying, “I believe there may be simply a lot to be pleased about.”

The subsequent scene featured is the emotional dying of Byun Woo Seok (performed by Heo Jae Ho), that includes the Nationwide Intelligence Service crew. Even after the director yells “Lower!” the actors are unable to halt their feelings.

Lee Sang Yeob, who performs Yoon Seok Ho within the drama, shares, “The filming of ‘Good Casting,’ which ran tirelessly from August 2019 to February 2020, has come to an finish. We actually labored exhausting and had enjoyable whereas filming, and I imagine that the viewers had been additionally in a position to really feel the identical enjoyable and emotion that we felt. In the longer term, please proceed to like Lee Sang Yeob, in addition to Choi Kang Hee and the remainder of our ‘Good Casting’ solid. Thanks to the viewers who liked ‘Good Casting.’ You can be blessed.”

Forward of the shoot for the feminine brokers’ remaining scene collectively, main women Choi Kang Hee, Kim Ji Younger, and Yoo In Younger have enjoyable rehearsing their chaotic scene. Earlier than they begin filming, the video exhibits the recording of the audio for an earlier scene from the drama’s fourth episode, wherein Yoo In Younger passes out after getting an electrical shock. Lee Jong Hyuk eagerly seems to “assist out” with the recording as he pretends to shock the actress, finally resulting in a profitable recording.

Following the ultimate shoot, Lee Jong Hyuk feedback, “Thanks for loving ‘Good Casting.’ I’ve so many recollections of fortunately filming the drama, and I hope to share good outcomes with everybody. I’ll greet you all subsequent time with a good higher venture. Thanks.”

Kim Ji Younger shares, “Though I did assume about it whereas filming, I had no thought we might obtain this a lot love.” Choi Kang Hee hilariously jumps in to say, “This can be a pre-filmed interview,” to which Kim Ji Younger jokingly responds, “Be quiet, that is my spot!”

She continues, “I imagine everybody will love the drama tons, really feel many feelings along with us, and revel in it with us. Thanks for watching. All the time be wholesome.”

Yoo In Younger feedback, “Thanks for loving our drama ‘Good Casting.’ We actually had a lot enjoyable whereas filming. Even after ‘Good Casting’ ends, please sit up for what the three of us have in retailer. Thanks!”

Choi Kang Hee additionally thanks viewers for loving “Good Casting” and provides, “This can be a drama I actually, actually filmed fortunately. I hope our viewers will meet the three of us in our subsequent initiatives!”

