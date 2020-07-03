Watch: “Good Lady” Crowns Final Winners + Contestants Share Heartfelt Goodbyes

Mnet’s “Good Lady” has topped its closing winners!

On the July 2 finale episode of “Good Lady,” the contestants participated in a “tremendous quest” spherical towards each other. The groups had been Women’ Era’s Hyoyeon and Lee Younger Ji, Jamie and Cheetah, Ailee and Yunhway, and Sleeq and QUEEN WA$ABII. CLC’s Yeeun and KARD’s Jiwoo competed towards one another as solo contestants. The winner of every spherical was awarded 10 million received (roughly $8,300) in flex cash.

The primary spherical was QUEEN WA$ABII and Sleeq towards Jamie and Cheetah. QUEEN WA$ABII launched their efficiency by saying, “Our theme is breaking stereotypes and asking folks to respect variety.” Regardless of Jamie having lately gotten her knowledge tooth eliminated, she and Cheetah carried out a captivating and horny stage, popping out because the winner of the primary spherical.

QUEEN WA$ABII and Sleeq – “Sorry For Being Profitable” (literal title)

Cheetah and Jamie – “Moonlight”

The second spherical featured solo contestants Yeeun and Jiwoo. They every showcased types completely different from their traditional idol photographs and Jiwoo was named the winner of the spherical.

KARD’s Jiwoo – “Moist”

CLC’s Yeeun – “Mermaid” (feat. Rohann)

Within the third spherical, Lee Younger Ji and Hyoyeon competed towards Ailee and Yunhway within the most-anticipated matchup. Each groups obtained tons of applause for his or her thrilling performances however Lee Younger Ji and Hyoyeon in the end received the spherical’s prize cash.

Lee Younger Ji and Women’ Era’s Hyoyeon – “I Do What I Need”

Ailee and Yunhway – “Grenade”

Later within the episode, the forged members despatched each other messages. Hyoyeon shared, “After watching Sleeq’s first efficiency, I questioned whether or not we’d be capable to develop shut. Nevertheless, I discovered that Sleeq is a really open good friend via tune camp. You’re actually like an onion,” that means Sleeq has many layers to herself.

Sleeq responded, “All all through filming, you confirmed me a whole lot of assist. All your feedback gave me a whole lot of energy and braveness.” Sleeq mentioned to QUEEN WA$ABII, “We’re positively completely different. Nevertheless, I discovered that we have now extra in widespread than all the opposite good women.”

To Cheetah, Jiwoo mentioned, “You approached me first and you’re such a lovable unnie (older sister).” Cheetah commented, “I want we had talked much more. We are able to simply accomplish that sooner or later.”

Jamie mentioned to Ailee, “We’ve got been via an unimaginable quantity of adversity collectively.” Ailee added, “Sharing a stage with somebody is a very valuable and particular expertise.”

Yunhway commented to Yeeun, “When Yeeun mentioned to me, ‘I don’t not have ideas,’ I started to consider so many issues.” Yeeun replied, “I wished to depend on you extra but it surely’s unhappy that we have now to half methods now. You’re a actually heat unnie.”

Lee Younger Ji mentioned to Hyoyeon, “Once I first noticed you, it was so main that you simply had been Women’ Era.” Hyoyeon commented, “Younger Ji actually felt like an unnie. You’re a reliable particular person whom I can lean on.” She hilariously added, “Let’s go eat, unnie. Do you want sizzling pot?”

Did you benefit from the finale of “Good Lady”? What was your favourite efficiency from the present?

Supply (1)