Watch: “Good Woman” Contestants Compete Against AB6IX, Announce Winner Of 2nd Round + Begin Matchup Against “Present Me The Cash” Crew

Persevering with their second spherical matchup towards idols, the solid of “Good Woman” confronted off towards AB6IX in the latest episode!

Mnet’s “Good Woman” is a hip hop actuality program that showcases feminine hip-hop and R&B artists by having them group as much as full quests. Its solid members embody Women’ Era’s Hyoyeon, Cheetah, Ailee, Jamie (previously Park Jimin), Lee Younger Ji, Sleeq, CLC’s Yeeun, Yunhway, KARD’s Jiwoo, and QUEEN WA$ABII.

On the June 18 episode of “Good Woman,” Yeeun, Jiwoo, Jamie, Cheetah, and Hyoyeon competed towards AB6IX. The matchups featured in final week’s episode have been towards Oh My Woman‘s YooA and Mimi, VIXX‘s Ravi, and Hyolyn. Take a look at their performances right here!

On this newest broadcast, the “Good Woman” group staged a highly effective collaboration stage whereas AB6IX proved their nice teamwork with an lively efficiency. Watch their performances beneath!

Yeeun, Jiwoo, Jamie, Cheetah, Hyoyeon – “WITCH”

AB6IX – “Intro + RED UP”

In the long run, the “Good Woman” group was introduced the winner of the spherical. Hyoyeon shared, “I predicted that we might win. I couldn’t be too comfortable as a result of I felt dangerous that I gained towards my juniors. Nevertheless, it is a competitors.” AB6IX’s Park Woo Jin commented, “I actually loved with the ability to compete in good religion. Utilizing this efficiency as a stepping stone, AB6IX will proceed to enhance.”

The winner between VIXX’s Ravi and QUEEN WA$ABII’s matchup from the earlier broadcast was additionally revealed to be QUEEN WA$ABII, main the “Good Woman” group to be topped the ultimate winner of their second quest. By means of a heated recreation of rock, paper, scissors, Hyoyeon took away the prize of 10 million gained (roughly $8,200) price of flex cash.

Later within the episode, the ladies moved on to their third quest towards a crew of rappers from “Present Me The Cash.” Their opponents included Rhythm Energy, Mommy Son, Crazy, and Nafla.

The matchups for this spherical have been Yeeun towards Mommy Son, Yunhway and Lee Younger Ji towards Crazy and Nafla, and Ailee, Jiwoo, and Hyoyeon towards Rhythm Energy.

Yeeun and Mommy Son have been the primary performers, with Yeeun remodeling right into a barbie doll and Mommy Son bringing out extra “Present Me The Cash” contestants Kim Seung Min and Wonstein. Watch their performances beneath!

CLC’s Yeeun – “Barbie”

Mommy Son – “Cash Serenade” (feat. Wonstein, Kim Seung Min)

Though the viewers agreed that their ideas have been too completely different to know who got here out on prime, Yeeun was in the end chosen because the spherical’s winner.

The the rest of the third spherical will proceed in subsequent week’s episode on June 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

