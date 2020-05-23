Watch: “Good Woman” Previews Heated Competition Between Contestants And Swings, Giriboy, And More

Mnet’s “Good Woman” has a launched a preview for its upcoming episode!

The teaser for episode three begins with the duos at their two-day-and-one-night track camp. The pairs of Lee Younger Ji and QUEEN WA$ABII, Jamie and Ailee, Yunhway and CLC’s Yeeun, KARD’s Jiwoo and Cheetah, and Ladies’ Technology’s Hyoyeon and Sleeq all take the stage to find out the most effective unit.

Watch the primary spherical and Lee Younger Ji and QUEEN WA$ABII stage the primary duo efficiency right here!

Later, their first quest is revealed to be towards Simply Music and Wedaplugg Information which homes artists like Swings, Giriboy, and extra. Regardless of it being her personal company, Yunhway hilariously claims she had no thought they had been their first opponents.

On the day of the efficiency, the ladies announce, “We’ve no intention to lose.” Artists from Wedaplugg remark, “We’re not even fascinated with shedding within the first place,” heating up their competitors for the prize cash.

Discover out which crew will be capable of win the “flex cash” on Thursday Might 28 at 9:30 p.m. KST.