Watch: GOT7 And DAY6 Reminisce Over Their Trainee Days, Perform JYP’s Famous Basic Dance Routine Collectively, And More

On their first episode as common DJs of “Idol Radio,” DAY6’s Younger Ok and GOT7’s Youngjae bought cheered on by their group members!

DAY6’s Wonpil and Dowoon and GOT7’s Jinyoung and BamBam joined the duo for his or her Could 18 episode as a “congratulations delegation.” The favored MBC radio present has been hosted by particular DJs for about eight months following the departure of former DJ BTOB’s Ilhoon.

The brand new DJs shared their ideas on taking up the radio present. Youngjae shared that he was feeling nervous and stated, “It nonetheless doesn’t appear actual. I nonetheless really feel like I’m only a particular DJ.”

Jinyoung shared, “Youngjae’s saved saying for seven years since we debuted that he desires to be a DJ, and now his dream has come true.”

When requested if he’s actually shut pals with Youngjae, Younger Ok replied, “We’re getting nearer.”

To have a good time their first episode, Youngjae and Younger Ok sung reside for listeners. Younger Ok sang Ruel’s “Face to Face” whereas Youngjae carried out a canopy of Paul Kim’s “Each Day, Each Second.”

As labelmates at JYP Leisure, the 2 DJs and their company shared some reminiscences from coaching collectively.

BamBam stated, “On the dorm, when Younger Ok completed figuring out he’d stroll round together with his shirt off.” Youngjae shared, “I’m youthful than Dowoon, however I keep in mind someday he shocked me by calling me ‘Hyungnim.’” The time period is a proper manner for a person to handle an older brother or good friend.

With the fellows having enjoyable sharing tales of their previous, Younger Ok all of the sudden carried out some choreography he’d discovered throughout his trainee days. The routine is famously used at JYP Leisure to show trainees primary dance strikes.

Youngjae, Jinyoung, BamBam, Wonpil, and Younger Ok then bought up and all carried out the routine!

As they completed off the enjoyable first episode, BamBam stated, “I’m joyful that the 2 DJs’ goals have come true. Please preserve giving Youngjae and Younger Ok plenty of love.”

Wonpil additionally stated, “I hope that Youngjae and Younger Ok can be remembered because the consultant DJs of ‘Idol Radio’ for an extended, very long time.”

“Idol Radio” is broadcast on air day-after-day from 1 to 2 a.m. KST, and it can be watched (excluding weekends) as a viewable radio present earlier than then from 9 to 10 p.m. KST on Naver’s V Dwell.

Supply (1)