Watch: GOT7 Gives TOO Advice For Their “Exhausting Carry” Cover On “Street To Kingdom”

GOT7 gave recommendation to TOO for “Street to Kingdom”!

For the present spherical of “Street to Kingdom,” teams teamed as much as create collaboration performances. The three groups are TOO and VERIVERY, ONF and PENTAGON, and ONEUS and The Boyz. TOO and VERIVERY kicked off the third spherical with their efficiency of BTS‘s “ON.” The 5 groups that can be shifting onto the reside last spherical will face off within the “Your Music” mission wherein every workforce has to carry out a track that their collaboration associate workforce selected.

On June 4, Mnet launched a brand new preview of TOO asking GOT7 for his or her recommendation on performing “Exhausting Carry.” TOO nervously makes their solution to GOT7’s ready room the place GOT7 excitedly welcomes the group. TOO’s Chan says, “It feels as in the event that they’re so removed from us. I had no thought we might meet them like this, and so they really feel a lot like celebrities.”

GOT7’s Jackson compliments, “We have at all times been speaking about how nice your dancing is.” When Chan reveals that they are going to be masking “Exhausting Carry,” GOT7 reacts in shock. JB feedback, “That’s actually tough,” and jokingly provides, “If you must cowl ‘Exhausting Carry,’ it’s simply greatest to keep away from it fully.”

Since “Exhausting Carry” incorporates many rap parts, TOO asks to showcase their rap to GOT7. Chi Hoon shares that he’s nervous, so Jackson suggests to choose yet one more member to showcase his rap. Chi Hoon chooses J.You, and Jackson attracts laughter as he asks, “You didn’t suppose you’d get chosen, proper? I used to be watching you.” After their performances, GOT7 praises TOO for his or her highly effective voices.

Chan explains, “We’re interested by utilizing a cool idea after we rearrange the track.” BamBam replies, “However that is…,” and the preview cuts off earlier than revealing BamBam’s suggestion.

The upcoming episode of “Street to Kingdom” will air June Four at eight p.m. KST. Watch TOO and VERIVERY’s efficiency of BTS’s “ON” right here!

Try the total preview clip beneath!

