Watch: GOT7 Shows Off Smooth Synchronization In Dance Practice Video For “Breath”

GOT7 has dropped the dance follow video for “Breath”!

“Breath” is without doubt one of the double title tracks off GOT7’s new album “Breath of Love: Final Piece,” which was launched on November 30. “Breath” was launched earlier on November 23.

In the “Breath” dance follow video, the GOT7 members exhibit a extra relaxed choreography in comparison with latest title tracks, but in addition show their trademark clean strikes and sharp synchronization.

Try the video beneath!