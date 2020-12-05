General News

Watch: GOT7 Shows Off Smooth Synchronization In Dance Practice Video For “Breath”

December 5, 2020
1 Min Read

GOT7 has dropped the dance follow video for “Breath”!

“Breath” is without doubt one of the double title tracks off GOT7’s new album “Breath of Love: Final Piece,” which was launched on November 30. “Breath” was launched earlier on November 23.

In the “Breath” dance follow video, the GOT7 members exhibit a extra relaxed choreography in comparison with latest title tracks, but in addition show their trademark clean strikes and sharp synchronization.

Try the video beneath!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.