GOT7 is right here with new music!

On November 23 at 6 p.m. KST, the group launched “Breath,” a pre-release single from their upcoming album “Breath of Love : Final Piece.”

Youngjae participated within the composition and lyrics for “Breath,” which expresses the feelings of a fateful encounter turning into love.

“Breath of Love : Final Piece” might be launched on November 30.

Watch the “Breath” music video beneath: