Watch: GOT7 Wins With “Not By The Moon” On “Present Champion”; Performances By Photo voltaic, (G)I-DLE, APRIL, And More

GOT7 has gained their first trophy for “Not by the Moon”!
On the April 29 episode of “Present Champion,” the nominees for first place included (G)I-DLE’s “Oh My God,” Apink’s “Dumhdurum,” GOT7’s “Not by the Moon,” M.C the MAX’s “Increase,” and Paul Kim’s “However I’ll Miss You.”
GOT7 took the win! Though they weren’t acting on the present immediately, they despatched a video message of thanks.
Performers on this episode included MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic, (G)I-DLE, APRIL, GWSN, Kanto, CRAVITY, TOO, IMFACT, DALsooobin, cignature, Yoon Tae Kyoung, NOIR, D.COY, CRAXY, and Surple.
Try their performances under!
Yoon Tae Kyoung – “Kissing You”
GWSN – “Wonderboy, the Aerialist”
GWSN – “BAZOOKA!”
Kanto – “Favourite”
CRAXY – “ARIA”
Surple – “Cry”
cignature – “ASSA”
IMFACT – “Lie”
D.COY – “Come to Gentle”
NOIR – “Lucifer”
DALsooobin – “Dive”
TOO – “Magnolia”
CRAVITY – “Break All of the Guidelines”
APRIL – “Oops I’m Sorry”
APRIL – “LALALILALA”
(G)I-DLE – “Luv U”
Photo voltaic – “Spit It Out”
Congratulations to GOT7!
