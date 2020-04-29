Watch: GOT7 Wins With “Not By The Moon” On “Present Champion”; Performances By Photo voltaic, (G)I-DLE, APRIL, And More

GOT7 has gained their first trophy for “Not by the Moon”!

On the April 29 episode of “Present Champion,” the nominees for first place included (G)I-DLE’s “Oh My God,” Apink’s “Dumhdurum,” GOT7’s “Not by the Moon,” M.C the MAX’s “Increase,” and Paul Kim’s “However I’ll Miss You.”

GOT7 took the win! Though they weren’t acting on the present immediately, they despatched a video message of thanks.

Performers on this episode included MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic, (G)I-DLE, APRIL, GWSN, Kanto, CRAVITY, TOO, IMFACT, DALsooobin, cignature, Yoon Tae Kyoung, NOIR, D.COY, CRAXY, and Surple.

Try their performances under!

Yoon Tae Kyoung – “Kissing You”

GWSN – “Wonderboy, the Aerialist”

GWSN – “BAZOOKA!”

Kanto – “Favourite”

CRAXY – “ARIA”

Surple – “Cry”

cignature – “ASSA”

IMFACT – “Lie”

D.COY – “Come to Gentle”

NOIR – “Lucifer”

DALsooobin – “Dive”

TOO – “Magnolia”

CRAVITY – “Break All of the Guidelines”

APRIL – “Oops I’m Sorry”

APRIL – “LALALILALA”

(G)I-DLE – “Luv U”

Photo voltaic – “Spit It Out”

Congratulations to GOT7!