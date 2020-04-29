General News

Watch: GOT7 Wins With “Not By The Moon” On “Present Champion”; Performances By Photo voltaic, (G)I-DLE, APRIL, And More

April 29, 2020
GOT7 has gained their first trophy for “Not by the Moon”!

On the April 29 episode of “Present Champion,” the nominees for first place included (G)I-DLE’s “Oh My God,” Apink’s “Dumhdurum,” GOT7’s “Not by the Moon,” M.C the MAX’s “Increase,” and Paul Kim’s “However I’ll Miss You.”

GOT7 took the win! Though they weren’t acting on the present immediately, they despatched a video message of thanks.

Performers on this episode included MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic, (G)I-DLE, APRIL, GWSN, Kanto, CRAVITY, TOO, IMFACT, DALsooobin, cignature, Yoon Tae Kyoung, NOIR, D.COY, CRAXY, and Surple.

Try their performances under!

Yoon Tae Kyoung – “Kissing You”

GWSN – “Wonderboy, the Aerialist”

GWSN – “BAZOOKA!”

Kanto – “Favourite”

CRAXY – “ARIA”

Surple – “Cry”

cignature – “ASSA”

IMFACT – “Lie”

D.COY – “Come to Gentle”

NOIR – “Lucifer”

DALsooobin – “Dive”

TOO – “Magnolia”

CRAVITY – “Break All of the Guidelines”

APRIL – “Oops I’m Sorry”

APRIL – “LALALILALA”

(G)I-DLE – “Luv U”

Photo voltaic – “Spit It Out”

Congratulations to GOT7!

