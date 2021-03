Jackson has dropped a brand new single!

On March 26 at 1 p.m. KST, the GOT7 member unveiled “LMLY” together with the music video.

The tune extends upon the story of “Fairly Please,” his 2020 collaboration observe with Galantis. Jackson wrote the script for the ’80s Hong Kong film-style music video and in addition co-directed it.

Take a look at the music video beneath: