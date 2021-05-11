Watch: GOT7’s JAY B Officially Joins H1GHR MUSIC + Announces New Single

JAY B (formerly JB) has officially signed with H1GHR MUSIC!

On May 11, H1GHR MUSIC announced, “JB, leader of the group GOT7, will be joining H1GHR MUSIC under the name JAY B. On May 14, he will release his first single with the label.”

JAY B commented, “As I’m starting as a solo artist, I wanted to be free in the musical spectrum. So I had to spend a lot of time thinking of what kind of music I should pursue and other factors outside of the music.”

H1GHR MUSIC’s CEO Jay Park personally reached out to JAY B to recruit him and had continuous discussions with him about the potential partnership.

JAY B revealed, “I appreciate that Jay Park first contacted me and trusted me throughout. I finally decided to join H1GHR MUSIC with the faith that I could accomplish my goals here, of becoming an artist who puts out various outcomes based on my previous music career as an idol. I’m really excited to start as a solo artist here at H1GHR MUSIC.”

Throughout his career, JAY B has been musically active in a variety of formats. In addition to his activities as GOT7, JJ Project, and Jus2, he was also part of the crew Offshore, and he used the name Def. for his personal musical endeavors. As H1GHR MUSIC’s JAY B, he showed his intention to release new music as an R&B musician. He will make full use of his many strengths, including his dance skills, to create content that will establish him as a solo artist in the global music industry.

A source from the label commented, “As someone who loves hip hop and R&B music, JAY B will keep in mind the importance of the balance between fans of those genres and the fans who support him. At the same time, he will show his diligence and steadiness through his music promotions. JAY B will grow his artistry by exploring and presenting various new looks and sounds while maintaining his authentic self.”

JAY B’s new single will be released on May 14 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out H1GHR MUSIC’s official video announcement of JAY B joining the label:

We wish JAY B all the best at H1GHR MUSIC!

