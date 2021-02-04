Watch: GOT7’s JB Launches YouTube Channel

GOT7’s JB is now on YouTube!

On February 3, JB uploaded a video to his new YouTube channel JAE BEOM LIM.

The video titled “THX. MY Greatest Pals!” options JB saying, “Whats up, everybody. It’s GOT7’s JB. I’ve began my YouTube channel. I don’t have any clear plans but for what I’ll do, however whereas displaying you varied sides of myself, I’ll be speaking with you and sharing numerous good content material. So please sit up for it rather a lot. And I hope you’ll present a lot of like to JB, GOT7, and Def [his producer name]. Thanks. Peace out!” Within the description, JB additionally shared his plans to take down this introductory video as soon as he uploads a brand new video.

Watch his video under!

JB additionally posted in his Instagram story after his channel reached 100,000 subscribers, writing, “thx!” and “Whoa.” As of February 4 at 3:45 a.m. KST, his channel has over 300,000 subscribers!

JB additionally lately launched a brand new Twitter account.

