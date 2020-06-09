Watch: GOT7’s Jinyoung And Jeon So Nee Become Shy While Filming “When My Love Blooms”

tvN has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes have a look at the drama “When My Love Blooms”!

The video begins with GOT7‘s Jinyoung, Jeon So Nee, Byung Hun, Han Jee Gained, and Eun Hae Seong gathered on the filming set to show varied courses to younger kids. Byung Hun is accountable for English, whereas Han Ji Gained teaches math. Then, Jinyoung teaches Korean by utilizing a poem. He jokingly says that the individual talked about within the poem is his “girlfriend” Yoon Ji Soo (the character performed by Jeon So Nee and Lee Bo Younger within the drama). Jeon So Nee additionally teaches music utilizing a small keyboard. She says that to be able to win the kids’s hearts, she wore a yellow shirt to match the colour of an omelet.

The group of actors then movie a scene involving a chocolate snack. Jeon So Nee ends up unable to regulate her laughter in the course of the filming. She apologizes and tries to gather herself between takes, however cracks up as soon as once more when Jinyoung delivers his line.

The video goes on to present Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee filming a candy scene beneath a tree on their college campus. Jeon So Nee rests her head peacefully on Jinyoung’s lap, and he leans down to present her a kiss earlier than hiding behind his e-book. Subsequent, whereas Jinyoung is stroking her hair, Jeon So Nee lets out amusing, making Jinyoung search for with a startled expression.

Subsequent, Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Younger movie their very own date in entrance of a piano on the Han River. Lee Bo Younger doubles over with laughter earlier than turning again to say that she couldn’t memorize the sheet music. She then practices once more whereas Yoo Ji Tae appears on with a smile. In a distinct scene, Yoo Ji Tae waits for Lee Bo Younger with an enormous bouquet of roses, though the romantic environment is chilled when a suspicious determine makes an look. When it begins to rain, the pair rush to complete filming the pivotal scene.

