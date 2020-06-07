Watch: GOT7’s Jinyoung And Jeon So Nee Work Hard To Perfect Their Romance In “When My Love Blooms”

tvN has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes have a look at “When My Love Blooms.”

The making-of video begins with GOT7’s Jinyoung suspiciously asking, “What do you wish to ask me now?” The workers member asks him in regards to the upcoming kiss scene, and he feedback, “I need it to come back out properly. The identify of this drama is ‘When My Love Blooms.’ I feel the previous reminiscences of the characters are passionate and memorable. So I hope we will categorical that properly. I’m positive the director will care for it. I’ll act with out the strain.”

Jeon So Nee is requested the identical query, and she or he replies, “I don’t know. I’ll do my finest. I’ll give it my all. Is that this even one thing I’ve to offer my all to? Every time we’ve to movie a heat scene like this, it’s chilly. I’m much less nervous as a result of I’m afraid of the chilly.”

Earlier than the kiss scene begins, Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee talk about the easiest way to movie it. Despite the fact that they rehearse a number of occasions, they’re at a lack of what to do. Jinyoung tries to calm Jeon So Nee down, however she turns into overwhelmed with nerves and appears to the director for assist. Regardless of their fear, they immerse into the second and end the kiss scene with success!

The video additionally reveals the 2 actors appearing out completely different romantic scenes, together with Jinyoung falling asleep on Jeon So Nee’s shoulder, Jinyoung instructing Jeon So Nee play the guitar, and having fun with ice cream collectively. On display screen, they act as a pair in love, however off digital camera, they encourage one another as fellow actors with scorching packs and pleasant smiles.

Watch the total video beneath!

“When My Love Blooms” airs each Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch the newest episode beneath!

