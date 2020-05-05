Watch: GOT7’s Jinyoung Enjoys Teasing Jeon So Nee And Byung Hun On “When My Love Blooms” Set

tvN’s “When My Love Blooms” has shared a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

To start with of the clip, GOT7’s Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee movie the scene the place he blocks a pile of books from falling on her. With a apprehensive smile, Jeon So Nee asks Jinyoung if he’s okay, and Jinyoung coolly says it didn’t damage in any respect. He even suggests they redo the scene to make it extra good.

In the course of the second take, he pretends to faint, making Jeon So Nee and the crew members burst into laughter. Nevertheless, he will get up immediately and reassures everybody with a vivid smile.

Subsequent, Jinyoung, Jeon So Nee, and Byung Hun come collectively for the protest scene. Byung Hun immediately says he was apprehensive about Jeon So Nee, and she or he factors on the making-of digicam with a smile. Jinyoung spots the digicam and now realizes why Byung Hun made such a remark within the first place. Jinyoung laughs as he tells Byung Hun, “You’re so disloyal!”

Jeon So Nee makes jokes about Jinyoung, however he shushes her as a result of filming began. She offers him a playful glare, and he holds a thumb up on the digicam. Throughout break, Jeon So Nee jokingly whacks Jinyoung with the excuse of dusting off his jacket. Byung Hun copies her, and Jinyoung pretends to be in ache.

Jinyoung shares his snacks with the 2 actors as he asks them to just accept his apology. Jeon So Nee and Byung Hun fortunately benefit from the meals, however Jinyoung nervously glances round and asks, “Is it okay if we eat by ourselves?”

In a while, Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee movie the prepare scene collectively. Jinyoung improvises by including the shop ran out of soda, and Jeon So Nee can’t assist however begin laughing. The filming begins, and the 2 naturally flip into a pair.

Jeon So Nee rests her head on Jinyoung’s shoulder, and the director feedback that they give the impression of being uncomfortable. She appears shocked as she feedback, “Actually? I’m very snug.” With huge eyes, Jinyoung asks if he’s the one who appears uncomfortable and provides he was doing that on objective. The director suggests that he chill out, and so they redo the scene yet another time.

“When My Love Blooms” airs each Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. KST.

