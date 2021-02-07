Watch: GOT7’s Mark Shares Touching New Footage Of His Goodbyes With Bandmates Before Leaving Korea

Get your tissues prepared—GOT7’s Mark has given followers all of the feels with an emotional new video!

Final week, Mark left Korea to return to his hometown of Los Angeles after parting methods with JYP Leisure. A number of of his fellow GOT7 members noticed him off earlier than his departure, and Mark has now shared a YouTube video documenting their goodbyes.

The video begins with Mark packing up and transferring out of his residence in Korea, the place his bandmates Yugyeom, JB, and Jackson have gathered to say their farewells. Jinyoung additionally joins the opposite members by way of video name and asks Mark, “When are you coming again?” Mark replies, “I don’t know.” Nonetheless, afterward, he tells Yugyeom whereas hugging him goodbye, “See you subsequent yr, bro.”

After the GOT7 members want Mark nicely, Yugyeom tries to brighten the temper by saying, “It’s not like we aren’t ever going to go to america or something.” Jackson chimes in, “However that is so unhappy.”

Afterward within the clip, Mark additionally says goodbye to each Youngjae and BamBam over the cellphone from the airport.

Watch the total video with English subtitles beneath!