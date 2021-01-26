Watch: “Grasp In The Home” Cast Faces Off In Fierce Korean Wrestling Tournament

The forged of SBS’s “Grasp within the Home” tried their hand at ssireum (Korean wrestling)!

On the January 24 broadcast of “Grasp within the Home,” the forged participated in a ssireum particular with skilled ssireum athletes Im Tae Hyuk, Park Jung Woo, Noh Bum Soo, and Heo Solar Haeng.

Earlier than the masters arrived on set, the manufacturing crew handed every of the forged members a sticker with a quantity, which indicated the masters’ predicted rankings of the forged’s ssireum abilities. Kim Dong Hyun positioned first, adopted by Lee Seung Gi, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Shin Sung Rok, and Yang Se Hyung in final place.

The 4 masters, who’re also called the idols of the ssireum world, talked in regards to the sport’s current rise in reputation. Im Tae Hyuk shared, “Earlier than, we didn’t have any followers in any respect, and solely aged individuals got here to observe. Nonetheless, throughout final 12 months’s Chuseok (Korean equal of Thanksgiving) and this 12 months’s Lunar New Yr, there have been no empty seats. Followers additionally introduced cameras with long-focus lenses.”

In the opening scene, Heo Solar Haeng additionally competed in opposition to Kim Dong Hyun utilizing just one hand and one foot, however he nonetheless managed to come back out victorious in opposition to Kim Dong Hyun. Afterwards, the forged members acquired particular coaching from the masters, working towards leaping squats and climbing rope.

Lastly, the ssireum event amongst the forged members passed off. Lee Sung Gi confronted off in opposition to Yang Se Hyung, and he managed to defeat Yang Se Hyung in two seconds by utilizing a foot approach he had honed fastidiously.

Cha Eun Woo, who had impressed the masters along with his quick studying, battled in opposition to Kim Dong Hyun. Though the 2 had a fierce standoff, Kim Dong Hyun got here out victorious ultimately.

In the ultimate spherical between Lee Seung Gi and Kim Dong Hyun, Lee Seung Gi tried to make use of the identical foot approach thrice in a row, however Kim Dong Hyun held regular. When Lee Seung Gi tried once more, Kim Dong Hyun grabbed his leg and managed to make use of the momentum to take Lee Seung Gi down and are available out as the general victor of the aggressive battle.

Watch “Grasp within the Home” on Viki under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)