Watch: “Grasp In The Home” Cast Is Hilariously Scared By Zombie Actors + Receives Zombie Acting Lessons

The forged of SBS’s “Grasp within the Home” tried their hand at performing as zombies!

On the July 12 episode of the range present, forged members Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung, Kim Dong Hyun, Shin Sung Rok, and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo watched their new grasp Lee Jung Hyun’s music video for “V” whereas ready for her.

As they had been commenting on the standard of the video, which was directed by award-winning director Park Chan Wook, they slowly started to get scared by the clip. Immediately, the lights went out, and a pack of zombie actors got here operating out on the forged, making them fall out of their seats.

As soon as the zombies had left and the forged had calmed down, the episode’s grasp Lee Jung Hyun started a efficiency of her hit debut music “Come (Wa).” Yang Se Hyung commented, “This jogs my memory of after I would hang around on the no-alcohol nightclub.” Though the music was launched in 1999, Cha Eun Woo proved it to be a timeless basic by sharing, “This was launched after I was three years previous [by Korean reckoning], however even I do know the pinky mic.”

After her efficiency, the forged met up with the zombie actors from the opening to obtain a fast lesson. They watched as one of many actors pulled himself off the bottom with out utilizing his palms, and all of them urged Cha Eun Woo attempt it out. Though he placed on a powerful efficiency, he adorably commented afterwards, “It’s important to stretch earlier than you do this.”

Shin Sung Rok tried subsequent, making the forged snicker as he wiggled round on the ground. Nevertheless, he later impressively picked himself up from the bottom, completely portraying the spooky essence of zombie performing.

