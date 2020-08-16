Watch: “Grasp In The Home” Members Face Off Against Boxing Champion Choi Hyun Mi

Boxing champion Choi Hyun Mi was the newest grasp on SBS’s “Grasp within the Home”!

On the August 16 episode of “Grasp within the Home,” solid members Lee Seung Gi, Shin Sung Rok, Yang Se Hyung, Kim Dong Hyun, and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo met up with boxer Choi Hyun Mi. Not solely is Choi Hyun Mi a world champion, however she doesn’t have a single loss in her skilled boxing document.

As a warmup, Choi Hyun Mi proposed a punch-machine competitors. Lee Seung Gi and Shin Sung Rok, who’ve beforehand taken on the motion style in varied initiatives, confirmed off spectacular scores of 7657 and 8281 respectively. Even whereas utilizing his non-dominant hand, combined martial artist Kim Dong Hyun smashed their document with a rating of 8518.

Alternatively, Cha Eun Woo and Yang Se Hyung cracked everybody up after each receiving scores of 1500. Yang Se Hyung jokingly exclaimed, “When [Eun Woo] and I have been at school, we solely did our schoolwork!”

Final up was Choi Hyun Mi, who by chance slipped up on her punch and hilariously obtained the identical rating as Cha Eun Woo and Yang Se Hyung.

Later, the group set out on their official mission. In the ring, Choi Hyun Mi would spar with every member one by one, and the solid members would win in the event that they managed to hit her not less than as soon as inside 5 minutes.

Her first competitor was Cha Eun Woo, who was adorably well mannered to her within the ring. After getting hit, Cha Eun Woo instantly requested a member change, however his request was hilariously denied by his fellow solid members, who inspired him to maintain going.

After seeing Shin Sung Rok battle, Yang Se Hyung jumped in and confirmed off his unimaginable expertise at dodging Choi Hyun Mi’s punches. After switching with Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung hilariously shouted, “Seung Gi! I made her lose all her vitality!” Regardless of this encouragement, Lee Seung Gi was simply pressured out of the ring.

Final however not least, the members despatched in Kim Dong Hyun, who had commented earlier, “Isn’t is a bit unfair for me to go in?” To “avenge” his fellow solid members, Kim Dong Hyun labored laborious to get a success in. He applied an uncommon strategy of holding his palms behind his again, which bought Choi Hyun Mi to maneuver in nearer. With solely 15 seconds left of their 5 minutes, Kim Dong Hyun was capable of efficiently goal Choi Hyun Mi, resulting in a win for the solid members!

Watch the total episode of “Grasp within the Home” beneath!

