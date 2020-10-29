Watch: gugudan’s Kim Sejeong Is A Tough-As-Nails Waitress With A Supernatural Gift In New OCN Drama

OCN’s upcoming drama “Superb Rumor” (literal translation) has launched a personality teaser for gugudan’s Kim Sejeong!

Primarily based on a webtoon of the identical identify, “Superb Rumor” is about demon hunters known as “counters” who disguise themselves as workers of a noodle restaurant as a way to battle evil spirits that come all the way down to Earth by way of talents like psychometry and therapeutic.

Kim Sejeong performs Do Ha Na, a counter who has the supernatural capability to sense demons. In the character teaser, she begins out as a powerful, no-nonsense waitress of the favored noodle restaurant, ushering individuals inside, telling them to serve their facet dishes themselves, and barking out orders.

Though she seems bored and detached as a server, her gaze adjustments when she senses the presence of demons. She additionally has the reward of psychometry, sensing painful recollections in different individuals’s pasts, and isn’t afraid to cost right into a harmful scenario and deal with a couple of villains.

Take a look at the teaser beneath!

Jo Byeong Gyu, who performs the primary character So Moon, the youngest of the counters, additionally starred in his personal character teaser earlier this week.

“Superb Rumor” premieres in November.

In the meantime, try Kim Sejeong in “I Wanna Hear Your Track” beneath!

Watch Now