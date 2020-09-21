Watch H.E.R. Soar on Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at Emmy Awards

As the primary main pandemic awards present, the 2020 Emmys have been fascinating and numbing, joyous and unhappy, unprecedented in most methods and, to our lockdown-dulled senses, all too acquainted in others.

Whereas Jimmy Kimmel made many jokes concerning the state of affairs in his audience-less (and thankless) function as host, if there was one one who made the viewing viewers really feel like she was performing in an area stuffed with folks, it was Grammy-winning R&B singer H.E.R., who delivered a robust model of Prince’s basic “Nothing Compares 2 U” throughout the present’s “In Memoriam” phase. Photos of the numerous personalities from the tv world who’ve died previously 12 months have been confirmed whereas she sang.

H.E.R. sang a rousing model of the tune about love and loss, standing up from her piano to ship the ultimate verse (and inadvertently distracting from the picture of filmmaker and director Lynn Shelton, who died in August).

It wasn’t the primary time this yr that H.E.R. lined Prince: The late artist was honored by a large 123 of performers at the Grammy Awards’ annual tribute live performance, which is taped a day or two after the primary present. H.E.R. was a featured performer together with John Legend, Mavis Staples, Beck, Earth, Wind & Hearth, St. Vincent and longtime Prince collaborators Sheila E., the Time and the Revolution — and she or he lined two of his songs, performing the opening quantity, “Let’s Go Loopy,” with fellow guitar slinger Gary Clarke Jr., and later within the present she delivered a robust model of “The Stunning Ones,” which can also be from Prince’s galvanizing 1984 “Purple Rain” album and movie.