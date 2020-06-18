Watch: Han Gi Chan And Jang Eui Su Of “The place Your Eyes Linger” Answer Fan Questions About First Impressions And More

“The place Your Eyes Linger” leads Han Gi Chan and Jang Eui Su answered enjoyable questions from worldwide followers!

The Viki Authentic “The place Your Eyes Linger” is a BL (boys love) drama that tells the story of Han Tae Joo (Han Gi Chan) and Kang Gook (Jang Eui Su), two youths who’re 18 years outdated (by Korean reckoning). Han Tae Joo is a chaebol with an unpredictable persona, and Kang Gook is Han Tae Joo’s good friend and his unofficial bodyguard who has an intimidating aura.

Han Gi Chan is a model-turned-actor who beforehand appeared as a trainee on “Produce X 101,” and “The place Your Eyes Linger” marks his performing debut. Jang Eui Su, additionally a model-turned-actor, has starred in dramas “Unhealthy Papa” and “He Is Psychometric.”

Within the interview with Viki, Han Gi Chan and Jang Eui Su learn fan-submitted questions in English and reply them.

Requested about their first impressions of one another, Han Gi Chan shares, “Once we first met, [Jang Eui Su] had longer hair and a larger construct, so I used to be a bit scared. He appeared as if he had simply obtained again from a struggle as a result of he had a scar on his hand as properly.” Then again, Jang Eui Su says he discovered Han Gi Chan’s smile to be very charming. Han Gi Chan laughs embarrassedly as he says, “When you say it like that, they’ll misunderstand,” and Jang Eui Su responds, “It’s okay. They will assume what they need.”

They reveal that they’re very shut in actual life together with co-star Choi Kyu Ri, who performed the extroverted and energetic Choi Hye Mi.

The 2 actors reply extra questions on what they’ve in widespread with their characters and humorous anecdotes in regards to the filming.

Watch the complete interview beneath to see Han Gi Chan and Jang Eui Su’s reactions to followers’ passionate questions and feedback!

Watch Now