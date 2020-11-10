Watch: Han Ji Min And Nam Joo Hyuk Experience The Ups And Downs Of Love In Trailer For New Film

Upcoming movie “Josee” (literal title) has shared a glimpse of the gorgeous plot by its first trailer!

“Josee” is a remake of the 2004 Japanese movie “Josee, the Tiger and the Fish,” which acquired a lot love in Korea. In the 2004 model, Josee used to return out into the world every so often in a stroller pushed by her grandmother. Issues begin to change when she meets and falls in love with Tsuneo, a university pupil.

The Korean model directed by Kim Jong Kwan will observe Josee (Han Ji Min) and Younger Suk (Nam Joo Hyuk) as their paths cross and so they begin probably the most stunning chapter of their lives.

The trailer begins off with Josee saying “At occasions, I wished to depart to a faraway land with you.” One snowy day, Josee watches Younger Suk stroll in the direction of her, and her eyes properly up with emotional tears on the sight of the person she loves. Her voiceover narrates, “I keep in mind the sound of you strolling in the direction of me.”

The two share each stunning and heartrending moments collectively. Generally they change kisses, and different occasions they spill tears of sorrow. They journey to totally different locations collectively and construct unforgettable recollections one after the other.

In the direction of the top of the clip, Younger Suk asks, “What’s your identify?,” and the phrases “Josee, an unforgettable identify” pop up on the display.

Han Ji Min and Nam Joo Hyuk have already confirmed their onscreen chemistry in “Radiant” again in 2019. The anticipation rises for their reunion because the “Josee” premiere in December approaches. Take a look at the posters right here!

